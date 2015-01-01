Abstract

Although extensive literature exists on forward and backward walking, a comprehensive assessment of gait parameters on a wide and homogenous population is missing. Thus, the purpose of this study is to analyse the differences between the two gait typologies on a relatively large sample. Twenty-four healthy young adults participated in this study. By means of a marker-based optoelectronic system and force platforms, differences between forward and backward walking were outlined in terms of kinematics and kinetics. Statistically, significant differences were observed in most of the spatial-temporal parameters, evidencing some adaptation mechanisms in backward walking. Differently from the ankle joint, the hip and knee range of motion was significantly reduced when switching from forward to backward walking. In terms of kinetics, hip and ankle moment patterns for forward and backward walking were approximately mirrored images of each other. Moreover, joint powers appeared drastically reduced during reversed gait. Specifically, valuable differences in terms of produced and absorbed joint powers between forward and backward walking were pointed out. The outcomes of this study could represent a useful reference data for future investigation evaluating the efficacy of backward walking as a rehabilitation tool for pathological subjects.

Language: en