Abstract

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) enables vehicles to share data that help vehicles perceive the surrounding environment. However, vehicles can spread false information to other IoV nodes; this incorrect information misleads vehicles and causes confusion in traffic, therefore, a vehicular trust model is needed to check the trustworthiness of the message. To eliminate the spread of false information and detect malicious nodes, we propose a double-layer blockchain trust management (DLBTM) mechanism to objectively and accurately evaluate the trustworthiness of vehicle messages. The double-layer blockchain consists of the vehicle blockchain and the RSU blockchain. We also quantify the evaluation behavior of vehicles to show the trust value of the vehicle's historical behavior. Our DLBTM uses logistic regression to accurately compute the trust value of vehicles, and then predict the probability of vehicles providing satisfactory service to other nodes in the next stage. The simulation results show that our DLBTM can effectively identify malicious nodes, and over time, the system can recognize at least 90% of malicious nodes.

