Citation
Ye Q, Gao C, Zhang Y, Sun Z, Wang R, Chen L. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(10): e4719.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
37430632
Abstract
In this study, an intelligent vehicle (IV) path tracking control method based on curvature optimisation is proposed to reduce the comprehensive performance conflict of the system. This system conflict is caused by the mutual restriction between the path tracking accuracy and the body stability during the movement of the intelligent automobile. First, the working principle of the new IV path tracking control algorithm is briefly introduced. Then, a three-degrees-of-freedom vehicle dynamics model and a preview error model considering vehicle roll are established. In addition, a path tracking control method based on curvature optimisation is designed to solve the deterioration of vehicle stability even when the path tracking accuracy of the IV is improved. Finally, the effectiveness of the IV path tracking control system is validated through simulations and the Hardware in the Loop (HIL) test with various conditions forms.
Language: en
Keywords
body stability; curvature optimisation; fuzzy sliding mode control; intelligent vehicle; path tracking