SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berwo MA, Khan A, Fang Y, Fahim H, Javaid S, Mahmood J, Abideen ZU, M s S. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(10): e4832.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23104832

PMID

37430745

Abstract

Detecting and classifying vehicles as objects from images and videos is challenging in appearance-based representation, yet plays a significant role in the substantial real-time applications of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITSs). The rapid development of Deep Learning (DL) has resulted in the computer-vision community demanding efficient, robust, and outstanding services to be built in various fields. This paper covers a wide range of vehicle detection and classification approaches and the application of these in estimating traffic density, real-time targets, toll management and other areas using DL architectures. Moreover, the paper also presents a detailed analysis of DL techniques, benchmark datasets, and preliminaries. A survey of some vital detection and classification applications, namely, vehicle detection and classification and performance, is conducted, with a detailed investigation of the challenges faced. The paper also addresses the promising technological advancements of the last few years.


Language: en

Keywords

deep learning; activation function; CNN; loss function; vehicle detection and classification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print