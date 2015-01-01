Abstract

Recent advancements in sensor technologies, in conjunction with signal processing and machine learning, have enabled real-time traffic control systems to adapt to varying traffic conditions. This paper introduces a new sensor fusion approach that combines data from a single camera and radar to achieve cost-effective and efficient vehicle detection and tracking. Initially, vehicles are independently detected and classified using the camera and radar. Then, the constant-velocity model within a Kalman filter is employed to predict vehicle locations, while the Hungarian algorithm is used to associate these predictions with sensor measurements. Finally, vehicle tracking is accomplished by merging kinematic information from predictions and measurements through the Kalman filter. A case study conducted at an intersection demonstrates the effectiveness of the proposed sensor fusion method for traffic detection and tracking, including performance comparisons with individual sensors.

Language: en