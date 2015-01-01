Abstract

The early detection of fire is of utmost importance since it is related to devastating threats regarding human lives and economic losses. Unfortunately, fire alarm sensory systems are known to be prone to failures and frequent false alarms, putting people and buildings at risk. In this sense, it is essential to guarantee smoke detectors' correct functioning. Traditionally, these systems have been subject to periodic maintenance plans, which do not consider the state of the fire alarm sensors and are, therefore, sometimes carried out not when necessary but according to a predefined conservative schedule. Intending to contribute to designing a predictive maintenance plan, we propose an online data-driven anomaly detection of smoke sensors that model the behaviour of these systems over time and detect abnormal patterns that can indicate a potential failure. Our approach was applied to data collected from independent fire alarm sensory systems installed with four customers, from which about three years of data are available. For one of the customers, the obtained results were promising, with a precision score of 1 with no false positives for 3 out of 4 possible faults. Analysis of the remaining customers' results highlighted possible reasons and potential improvements to address this problem better. These findings can provide valuable insights for future research in this area.

