Abstract

Lane detection is a crucial task in the field of autonomous driving, as it enables vehicles to safely navigate on the road by interpreting the high-level semantics of traffic signs. Unfortunately, lane detection is a challenging problem due to factors such as low-light conditions, occlusions, and lane line blurring. These factors increase the perplexity and indeterminacy of the lane features, making them hard to distinguish and segment. To tackle these challenges, we propose a method called low-light enhancement fast lane detection (LLFLD) that integrates the automatic low-light scene enhancement network (ALLE) with the lane detection network to improve lane detection performance under low-light conditions. Specifically, we first utilize the ALLE network to enhance the input image's brightness and contrast while reducing excessive noise and color distortion. Then, we introduce symmetric feature flipping module (SFFM) and channel fusion self-attention mechanism (CFSAT) to the model, which refine the low-level features and utilize more abundant global contextual information, respectively. Moreover, we devise a novel structural loss function that leverages the inherent prior geometric constraints of lanes to optimize the detection results. We evaluate our method on the CULane dataset, a public benchmark for lane detection in various lighting conditions. Our experiments show that our approach surpasses other state of the arts in both daytime and nighttime settings, especially in low-light scenarios.

