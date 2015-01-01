Abstract

Aggression in children is highly prevalent and can have devastating consequences, yet there is currently no objective method to track its frequency in daily life. This study aims to investigate the use of wearable-sensor-derived physical activity data and machine learning to objectively identify physical-aggressive incidents in children. Participants (n = 39) aged 7 to 16 years, with and without ADHD, wore a waist-worn activity monitor (ActiGraph, GT3X+) for up to one week, three times over 12 months, while demographic, anthropometric, and clinical data were collected. Machine learning techniques, specifically random forest, were used to analyze patterns that identify physical-aggressive incident with 1-min time resolution. A total of 119 aggression episodes, lasting 7.3 ± 13.1 min for a total of 872 1-min epochs including 132 physical aggression epochs, were collected. The model achieved high precision (80.2%), accuracy (82.0%), recall (85.0%), F1 score (82.4%), and area under the curve (89.3%) to distinguish physical aggression epochs. The sensor-derived feature of vector magnitude (faster triaxial acceleration) was the second contributing feature in the model, and significantly distinguished aggression and non-aggression epochs. If validated in larger samples, this model could provide a practical and efficient solution for remotely detecting and managing aggressive incidents in children.

Language: en