SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bajaj MA, Wilcox HC, Adams LB, Berman AL, Cwik M, Kitchen C, Miller L, Nestadt PS, Slade EP, Haroz EE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12975

PMID

37431982

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore demographic predictors of Emergency Department (ED) utilization among youth with a history of suicidality (i.e., ideation or behaviors).

METHODS: Electronic health records were extracted from 2017 to 2021 for 3094 8-22 year-old patients with a history of suicidality at an urban academic medical center ED in the Mid-Atlantic. Logistic regression analyses were used to assess for demographic predictors of ED utilization frequency, timing of subsequent visits, and reasons for subsequent visits over a 24-month follow-up period.

RESULTS: Black race (OR = 1.45, 95% CI = 1.11-1.92), Female sex (OR = 1.59, 95% CI = 1.26-2.03), and having Medicaid insurance (OR = 1.71, 95% CI = 1.37-2.14) were associated with increased utilization, while being under 18 was associated with lower utilization (<12: OR = 0.38, 95% CI = 0.26-0.56; 12-18: OR = 0.47, 95% CI = 0.35-0.63). These demographics were also associated with ED readmission within 90 days, while being under 18 was associated with a lower odds of readmission.

CONCLUSIONS: Among patients with a history of suicidality, those who identify as Black, young adults, patients with Medicaid, and female patients were more likely to be frequent utilizers of the ED within the 2 years following their initial visit. This pattern may suggest inadequate health care access for these groups, and a need to develop better care coordination with an intersectional focus to facilitate utilization of other health services.


Language: en

Keywords

youth; emergency services; service utilization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print