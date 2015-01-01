|
Kusuma DD, Handayani EP, Chasanah N. Equalegum 2023; 1(1): 1-13.
Background. The criminal liability of the perpetrator of forgery of letters to carry out same-sex marriages which are now starting to occur by considering the judge's ratio decidendi. The purpose of this study is to analyze the mens rea in Article 48 of the Criminal Code on coercion against the actions of the perpetrators of verdict number 155/Pid.B/2017/PN.Pwr and number 134/Pid./2017/PN.Byl and to examine the ratio decidendi of the judge in deciding the case of forgery of letters in case number 155/Pid.B/2017/PN.Pwr and number 134/Pid./2017/PN.Byl.
Same-sex marriage