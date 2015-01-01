|
Citation
|
Ariani AO, Handayani EP, Chasanah N. Equalegum 2023; 1(1): 72-82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Syntific Publisher)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background. Traffic engineering technology is a solution to the problem of decreasing the performance of signalized intersections. Special stopping space at the signalized intersection, motorcycles can safely and easily go directly to the intersection. The research aimed to find out the basis of the law and the possible application of the special stopping space.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Special stopping space