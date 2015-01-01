|
Femi-Ajao O, Doughty J, Evans MA, Johnson M, Howell A, Robinson PG, Armitage CJ, Feder G, Coulthard P. BMC Oral Health 2023; 23(1): e475.
BACKGROUND: Domestic Violence and Abuse (DVA) is a persistent public health problem in the UK. Healthcare settings offer an opportunity to ask patients about DVA, either opportunistically or in response to the presence of injuries. However, it has been suggested that dental practices and dental teams have not been actively involved supporting adult patients when presenting with injuries that might have resulted from DVA. This qualitative study was conducted to satisfy the evaluative component of the Dentistry Responding in Domestic Violence and Abuse (DRiDVA) feasibility study.
Public health; Dental setting; Dental team; Dentistry; Domestic abuse; Domestic violence; Qualitative methods