Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current research has emphasized the role of structural integration of personality and childhood experiences for the understanding of anxiety disorders. In this study, we examined the relationship between anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety disorder vs. panic disorder vs. phobic disorders), the level of structural integration of personality, and negative and protective childhood experiences at the beginning of outpatient psychodynamic psychotherapy treatment. Differences were characterized in comparison to patients with no anxiety disorders.



METHODS: The sample included a total of 1646 outpatient psychodynamic psychotherapy treatments, of which 695 treatments included the diagnosis of at least one anxiety disorder. Levels of structural integration of personality were assessed according to the Operationalized Psychodynamic Diagnosis (OPD-2) system. Self-reported negative and protective childhood experiences were examined by using the Questionnaire for the Assessment of Adverse and Protective Childhood Experiences (APC). Associations were tested using single factor ANOVAs.



RESULTS: Patients with anxiety disorders showed lower levels of structural integration of personality and reported more adverse childhood experiences than patients with no anxiety disorders. Regarding the subscales of structural integration of personality, phobic disorders were associated with impaired external communication, whereas for generalized anxiety disorder, an (uncorrected) association with impaired self-regulation was found. Also, generalized anxiety disorder was associated with sexual abuse and other traumatization (accidents etc.) during childhood, while panic disorder and phobic disorders were associated with emotional neglect, abuse, and fewer protective childhood experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings emphasize the need of considering structural integration of personality and childhood experiences in order to understand and treat various types of anxiety disorders.

Language: en