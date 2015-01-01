|
Nowak J, Nikendei C, Rollmann I, Orth M, Friederich HC, Kindermann D. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e501.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37438712
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Current research has emphasized the role of structural integration of personality and childhood experiences for the understanding of anxiety disorders. In this study, we examined the relationship between anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety disorder vs. panic disorder vs. phobic disorders), the level of structural integration of personality, and negative and protective childhood experiences at the beginning of outpatient psychodynamic psychotherapy treatment. Differences were characterized in comparison to patients with no anxiety disorders.
Adverse childhood experiences; Generalized anxiety disorder; Panic disorder; Phobia; Protective childhood experiences; Structural integration of personality