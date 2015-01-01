|
Citation
Abdeen MSED, Hashim MA, Ghanem MM, El-Din NYS, Nagar ZME. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e506.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37438727
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Because of COVID-19 pandemic, families across the world are experiencing new stressors that threaten their health, and economic well-being. Such a stress may jeopardize parents-children relationship. We aim to investigate the magnitude of child physical maltreatment (CPM) by parents in Egypt during the COVID-19 pandemic, to relate it to parents' stress, and to identify other potential risk factors.
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; COVID-19; Child maltreatment; Parents’ stress