|
Citation
|
Goto R, Pinchuk I, Kolodezhny O, Pimenova N, Skokauskas N. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1342.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37438711
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Since February 14, 2022, Ukraine has once again been under attack by the Russian forces, putting the nation in one of the biggest emergencies in Europe since World War II. This puts Ukrainians at high risk of psychiatric disorders, amidst unseen attacks on infrastructure that have put massive strain on Ukraine's mental health services. Despite this, the prevalence of psychiatric disorders among adolescents and their changes over time have not yet been documented in Ukraine during the invasion. More generally, there is a need to more comprehensively uncover the long-term consequences of war on youth, especially their risks and protective factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Psychiatry; Child and adolescent mental health; Child and adolescent psychiatry; Global health; Humanitarian health; Prospective cohort