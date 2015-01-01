Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence threatens maternal physical, psychological and emotional safety. Victim/survivor pregnant women required interventions based on their actual needs with the purpose of reducing domestic violence and its negative consequences. The present study aimed to explore the experiences of victimized Iranian pregnant women and identify their neglected needs.



METHODS: This qualitative descriptive study was performed from September 2019 to August 2021 in Mashhad, Iran. Semi-structured interviews with 14 women (8 pregnant and 6 after birth) who were the victims of domestic violence, and 11 key informants with various discipline specialties until the data saturation was achieved. Participants were selected through purposive sampling. Qualitative data were analyzed based on the conventional content analysis adopted by Graneheim & Lundman.



FINDINGS: The main theme emerging from the data analysis was "family and society empowerment" that implied the necessity of family, health system, legal, social and inter sectoral empowerment to reduce domestic violence during pregnancy. "Family and society empowerment" was comprised of three categories such as "need to empower couples to reduce domestic violence during pregnancy", "demand for improved health care services", and "need to strengthen inter-sectoral, legal and social supports".



CONCLUSION: Victim/survivor pregnant women experienced individual, interpersonal and inter sectoral needs. Family and society empowerment constituted the actual needs of victimized pregnant women. Awareness of policymakers and health system managers of these needs could be the basis for designing a supportive care program according to victim/survivor women's actual needs. In addition to the educational and skill empowerment of couples, it is essential that supportive organizations cooperate with each other to provide integrated and coordinated services to victim/survivor pregnant women and strengthen and facilitate their access to supportive resources.

