Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the prevalence of alcohol use patterns, sociodemographic factors and risk of alcohol dependence among vehicle drivers in Jamaica.



DESIGN: A secondary data analysis. SETTING: This study was conducted using the Jamaica National Drug Prevalence Survey 2016 dataset. PARTICIPANTS: This included 1060 vehicle drivers derived from the population sample of 4623. The participants from each household were randomly selected as the respondent for the survey. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Alcohol use and dependence were measured using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test questionnaire. Driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA) was assessed by questions regarding its use in the past 12 months. The analysis involved the use of Pearson's χ(2) test and logistic regression.



RESULTS: 75% of Jamaicans reported lifetime alcohol use. Approximately 65% of drivers indicated that they currently drink alcohol. 18% of drivers who currently drink alcohol admitted to DUIA. Reportedly, 54.5% of these drivers were alcohol binge drinkers, with 41.5% also driving under the influence of cannabis. The bivariate analysis demonstrated that DUIA was higher among Christian participants and those who worked in non-machine operator jobs (p=0.002 and p=0.008, respectively). Vehicle drivers altogether and drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol had significant associations with hazardous drinking (p=0.011 and p<0.001, respectively). Logistic regressions highlighted drivers 34 years and under (p=0.012), male drivers (p=0.002) and the head of the household (p=0.050) were 1.82, 3.30 and 1.86 times more likely, respectively, to report driving under the influence of alcohol in the past year.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of alcohol use among Jamaica's population and vehicle drivers is high. That one in five drivers, who currently consume alcohol, also admits to driving under the influence suggests the urgent need for mitigation strategies and legislative action as part of a preventative effort to reduce drunk driving.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en