Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research identifies practical lessons regarding the delivery of teleyoga. Our objectives are to (1) describe challenges and opportunities experienced by yoga instructors when moving the Successful AGEing (SAGE) yoga programme online, and (2) describe how yoga instructors adapted to manage the challenges and leverage opportunities presented by teleyoga.



METHODS: This study is a secondary analysis of the data from a previous realist process evaluation of the SAGE yoga trial. The SAGE yoga trial is testing the effect of a yoga-based exercise programme on falls among 700 community-dwelling people aged 60+ years. We draw on focus groups and interviews with four SAGE yoga instructors which we analysed using previously developed programme theories combined with inductive coding and an analytical workshop.



RESULTS: The concerns of the yoga instructors about teleyoga can be characterised into four broad issues: threats to safety, altered interpersonal dynamics, facilitating mind-body connection and difficulties with technology. The SAGE instructors identified eight modifications they used to manage these challenges: a 1:1 participant interview prior to programme commencement, more descriptive verbal instructions, increased focus on interoception, increased attention and support, slower more structured class flow, simplifying poses, adapting the studio environment and IT support.



CONCLUSIONS: We have created a typology of strategies for addressing challenges in the delivery of teleyoga for older people. As well as maximising engagement with teleyoga, these manageable strategies could be applied by other instructors to a wide range of telehealth classes, improving the uptake and adherence of beneficial online programmes and services.

