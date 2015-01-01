Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this clinical review was to summarise the existing knowledge on the adverse effects of alpha-blockers and centrally acting antihypertensives, the effect these may have on falls risk, and guide deprescribing of these medications.



METHODS: Literature searches were conducted using PubMed and Embase. Additional articles were identified by searching reference lists and reference to personal libraries. We discuss the place of alpha-blockers and centrally acting antihypertensives in the treatment of hypertension and methods for deprescribing.



RESULTS: Alpha-blockers and centrally acting antihypertensives are no longer recommended for the treatment of hypertension unless all other agents are contraindicated or not tolerated. These medications carry a significant falls risk and non-falls risk-associated side effects. Tools to aid and guide de-prescribing and monitoring of the withdrawal of these medication classes are available to assist the clinician including information on reducing the risk of withdrawal syndromes.



CONCLUSIONS: Centrally acting antihypertensives and alpha-blockers increase the risk of falls through a variety of mechanisms-principally by increasing the risk of hypotension, orthostatic hypotension, arrhythmias and sedation. These agents should be prioritised for de-prescribing in older frailer individuals. We identify a number of tools and a withdrawal protocol to aid the clinician in identifying and de-prescribing these medications.

