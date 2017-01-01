|
Citation
Chidiac AS, Buckley NA, Noghrehchi F, Cairns R. Expert Opin. Drug. Metab. Toxicol. 2023; 19(5): 297-317.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
37436926
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Paracetamol is one of the most used medicines worldwide and is the most common important poisoning in high-income countries. In overdose, paracetamol causes dose-dependent hepatotoxicity. Acetylcysteine is an effective antidote, however despite its use hepatotoxicity and many deaths still occur.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning; overdose; Acetaminophen; acetylcysteine; hepatotoxicity; paracetamol; poisons information center