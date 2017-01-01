Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Paracetamol is one of the most used medicines worldwide and is the most common important poisoning in high-income countries. In overdose, paracetamol causes dose-dependent hepatotoxicity. Acetylcysteine is an effective antidote, however despite its use hepatotoxicity and many deaths still occur.



AREAS COVERED: This review summarizes paracetamol overdose and toxicity (including mechanisms, risk factors, risk assessment, and treatment). In addition, we summarize the epidemiology of paracetamol overdose worldwide. A literature search on PubMed for poisoning epidemiology and mortality from 1 January 2017 to 26 October 2022 was performed to estimate rates of paracetamol overdose, liver injury, and deaths worldwide.



EXPERT OPINION: Paracetamol is widely available and yet is substantially more toxic than other analgesics available without prescription. Where data were available, we estimate that paracetamol is involved in 6% of poisonings, 56% of severe acute liver injury and acute liver failure, and 7% of drug-induced liver injury. These estimates are limited by lack of available data from many countries, particularly in Asia, South America, and Africa. Harm reduction from paracetamol is possible through better identification of high-risk overdoses, and better treatment regimens. Large overdoses and those involving modified-release paracetamol are high-risk and can be targeted through legislative change.

Language: en