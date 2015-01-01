|
Citation
|
Phan AN, Terry GE. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1144276.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37435402
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Cannabis use disorder (CUD) is prevalent in ~2-5% of adults in the United States and is anticipated to increase as restrictions to cannabis decrease and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in cannabis products increase. No FDA-approved medications for CUD are currently available, despite trials of dozens of re-purposed and novel drugs. Psychedelics have garnered interest as a therapeutic class in other substance use disorders, and self-report surveys suggest they may result in positive outcomes for CUD. Herein, we review the existing literature pertaining to psychedelic use in persons with or at risk for CUD and consider the potential rationale underpinning psychedelics as a treatment for CUD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis use disorder; ketamine; MDMA; psilocybin; psychedelics