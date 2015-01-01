SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smirnov E. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1148902.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1148902

37434887

PMC10332936

INTRODUCTION: The paper examines the psychological facet of innocent suffering. One can find a description of this phenomenon in social psychology as a factor that affects the belief in a just world, but there is a lack of qualitative scientific data about related psychological features, processes, copings, and consequences on the personality level.

METHODS: To study innocent suffering, semi-structured in-depth interview was conducted (31 respondents, ~223 minutes per respondent, 6,924 min in total) aimed to gather data about the experiences of innocent sufferings happened to participants. For the analysis of texts, a narrative and content analysis are used within the framework of grounded theory. The reliability of the results is based on expert assessment.

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: As a result, six essential properties of innocent sufferings were identified: complexity, stability, distress, injustice, casual incoherence, and breaks of integrity of a life story. The most "popular" life domains, in which participants reported about innocent sufferings, are violence, abuse (physical and psychological), and quitting romantic relationships. It is proposed a scientific definition of innocent suffering and the prototype of the phenomenon.


belief in a just world; causal coherence; critical event; innocent suffering; justice

