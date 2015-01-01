|
Citation
|
Smirnov E. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1148902.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37434887
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The paper examines the psychological facet of innocent suffering. One can find a description of this phenomenon in social psychology as a factor that affects the belief in a just world, but there is a lack of qualitative scientific data about related psychological features, processes, copings, and consequences on the personality level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
belief in a just world; causal coherence; critical event; innocent suffering; justice