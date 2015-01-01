Abstract

BACKGROUND: The median age of Americans is rising and fall risk increases with age. While the causes of falls are multifactorial, falls risk can be reduced. Only a small percentage of older-adults report being asked about fall risk or falls. The CDC has initiated a Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries (STEADI) toolkit, but penetration into practice has been slow. To address this, we implemented a Falls Prevention Shared Medical Appointment (SMA) at an academic internal medicine clinic.



METHODS: Patients were referred to the SMA and scheduled per their preference virtually or in-person. Patients attended a nurse visit for appropriate fallrisk related screening, followed by the SMA with two physicians for review of medical history, fall screening results and implementation of fall reduction strategies. Follow-up survey of the patients assessed program effectiveness.



RESULTS: Fifty-two patients were seen/assessed between November 2021 and February 2023 with SMAs ranging from 3 to 5 patients with an average age of 77 (=/- 6.7). Questionnaire self-reported risk factors, self-reported strength, and polypharmacy were associated with objective markers of increased fall risk. Survey results indicate acceptability of this model.



CONCLUSION: Falls prevention SMAs can be effective. More work is needed to further delineate and refine cohort selection.

