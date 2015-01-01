|
Citation
|
Moran R, Ramirez M, Woods G, Hofflich H, Wing Ms D, Nichols J. Gerontol. Geriatr. Med. 2023; 9: e23337214231186460.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37435005
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The median age of Americans is rising and fall risk increases with age. While the causes of falls are multifactorial, falls risk can be reduced. Only a small percentage of older-adults report being asked about fall risk or falls. The CDC has initiated a Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries (STEADI) toolkit, but penetration into practice has been slow. To address this, we implemented a Falls Prevention Shared Medical Appointment (SMA) at an academic internal medicine clinic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
preventive medicine; geriatrics; falls; primary care; screening