Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of interpersonal violence among Hispanic youth is high and effective interventions are sparse yet needed to prevent and address interpersonal violence. Theory-based interventions are crucial for creating robust interventions for public health concerns, such as interpersonal violence.



METHODS: In our systematic literature review, we sought to examine social cognitive theory (SCT)-based Interventions addressing interpersonal violence among Hispanic youth. Searching in both English and Spanish, we used the search engines, PubMed, Google Scholar, CINAHL, Web of Science, and Lilacs, and restricted the years to 2010-2022.



RESULTS: Self-efficacy and normative beliefs were the two most commonly addressed SCT constructs in the interventions. SCT-based interventions were found to increase confidence in not engaging in negative behaviors and improve coping skills. Moreover, within the context of implementing SCT-based interventions, school-based interventions and Participatory Action Research, were foundational to the SCT-based interventions.



CONCLUSION: Overall, SCT-based interventions were found to be effective in interpersonal violence mitigation and reduction among Hispanic youths. There was a synergistic effect between the number of SCT constructs incorporated in an intervention and the positive results of the intervention. Thus, future studies are both needed and should robustly incorporate SCT constructs to yield the best possible outcomes.

