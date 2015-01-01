Abstract

Most injuries in American football are orthopedic, but the medical team must also be prepared to recognize and manage injuries beyond the musculoskeletal system that may result from trauma to the face, chest, abdomen, and pelvic regions. Failure to promptly identify such injuries in athletes can be life-threatening or permanently disabling. The literature on many of the nonorthopedic sports injuries is limited but can aid in understanding injury presentation, imaging modalities of choice, and initial management. Safe return-to-play decision-making requires a thoughtful approach through the use of available data and an understanding of pathophysiology and tissue healing.

Language: en