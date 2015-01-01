Abstract

Although uncommon, life-threatening injuries and illnesses do occur in American football, and the emergency response team must be ready to act when an emergency arises during training, practice, or competition. An emergency action plan (EAP) is central to the care of an athlete with a suspected life-threatening injury or illness. This set of step-by-step instructions on how the emergency response team will act during an emergency details the members of the team and their roles, plus information on emergency equipment, procedures at each venue, and the transportation of a player to the hospital. The emergency response team should keep the EAP up-to-date and rehearse annually.

