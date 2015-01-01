SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jacobi J, Wasserman EB, D Mack C, Heinzelmann M, Cardenas J, Rehberg R, Solomon G, Sills A, Vargas B. HSS J 2023; 19(3): 269-276.

Abstract

Sport-related concussion remains an area of high concern for contact sport athletes and their families, as well as for the medical and scientific communities. The National Football League (NFL), along with the NFL Players Association and experts in the field, has developed protocols for the detection and management of sport-related concussions. This article reviews the NFL's most recent concussion protocol including preseason education and baseline testing for players, concussion surveillance by gameday medical teams and neurotrauma consultants and athletic trainers, gameday concussion protocol and procedures, and return to participation guidelines.

Language: en

