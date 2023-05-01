|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Prior work suggests sexual minority (e.g., gay, bisexual) young adults are at greater risk for depression and anxiety. However, the majority of said work focuses exclusively on self-reported sexual minority identity and neglects same-gender attraction. The current study aimed to characterize links between identity- and attraction-based indicators of sexual minority status and depression and anxiety in young adults, and to examine the ongoing significance of caregiver support in mental health during this key developmental period.
|
Depression; Anxiety; Bisexual; LGBTQ+; Mental health disparities; Parent social support; Same-gender attraction; Sexual minority