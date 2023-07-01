Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health literacy (MHL) is essential to mental health. Symptoms of depression and anxiety are significant antecedents and closely related to suicide among college students. Few studies have explored the mediating role of depressive and anxiety symptoms between MHL and suicidal ideation.



METHODS: 5578 college students were included in the analysis. The online Wenjuanxing platform was used to collect data from November 2020 to March 2021. The bootstrapping method was used to test the mediating role of depressive and anxiety symptoms in the links between MHL and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Approximately 18.8 % of Chinese college students in our study reported having suicidal ideation. MHL exhibited a significant and negative correlation with depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms, and suicidal ideation, whereas depressive and anxiety symptoms correlated significantly and positively with suicidal ideation. Compared with the lowest MHL quartile, the 3rd and 4th quartiles of MHL were associated with a significantly lower risk of suicidal ideation after adjusting for various confounding factors. Depressive and anxiety symptoms partially mediated the relationship between MHL and suicidal ideation, and the mediating effect of depressive symptoms was significantly greater than that of anxiety symptoms. LIMITATIONS: This study was a cross-sectional survey. Future longitudinal studies on this relation are needed.



CONCLUSIONS: Depressive and anxiety symptoms mediate the relationship between MHL and suicidal ideation. Comprehensive school-based specific psychological education programs are needed to improve college students' MHL and change their attitudes toward mental health services.

Language: en