Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying victimization is a major public health issue often faced by adolescents. This highlights the need to identify the relevant risk factors to inform intervention. Based on the ecological systems theory and applied cross-lagged panel network analysis, this study explored the longitudinal correlates of bullying victimization among Chinese early adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 1686 early adolescents (60.4 % were boys) from the Chinese Early Adolescent Cohort study were included in this study. Bullying victimization and its associated factors were assessed using the self-report questionnaires, which was administered from 2019 (T1), 2021 (T2), and 2022 (T3). The longitudinal relationships between bullying victimization and its correlates were examined using a cross-lagged panel network analysis.



RESULTS: 27.0 %, 14.9 %, and 13.2 % of the participants reported being bullied by peers at T1, T2, and T3, respectively. The temporal network suggested that individual-level (sex, depression, and anxiety), family-level (child abuse), school-level (satisfaction with classmates), and social-level (satisfaction with society) factors were associated with bullying victimization. The node with the greatest centrality strength was anxiety. Notably, relationship with teachers and classmates were the unique nodes in the T2 → T3 replication network.



LIMITATIONS: The sample is unrepresentative, as it is from only one middle school.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide important insights into bullying victimization prevention and intervention among Chinese early adolescents: 1) highlighting the importance of joint interventions across multiple departments; 2) focusing on the most central factors of bullying victimization; and 3) considering the effect of time when exploring the correlates of bullying victimization.

Language: en