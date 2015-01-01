CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Pederson C, Knudson L, Haggerty Z, Padrón KM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37437185
Abstract
College health services are uniquely situated to reduce barriers that have historically made it difficult for Transgender and Gender Diverse (TGD) people to access care. The Big 10 Gender Care Coalition recognizes the importance of providing gender-affirming care and presents recommendations for integrative, inclusive college health services.
Language: en
Keywords
college health; gender affirming care; white paper