Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine college students' perceived mental health and help-seeking behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to determine the roles of campus mental health climate and institutional support on students' help-seeking behaviors and well-being. Participants: The sample included 123 students from a Northeastern United States University.



METHODS: Using a web-based survey and convenience sampling, data were collected in late 2021.



RESULTS: Most participants retrospectively reported a perceived decline in their mental health during the pandemic. Sixty-five percent of the participants reported that they did not receive professional help at a time when they needed it. Both campus mental health climate and institutional support were negatively related to anxiety symptoms. Greater institutional support predicted less social isolation.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the importance of campus climate and support on students' well-being during the pandemic and the need for increasing students' access to mental health care.

