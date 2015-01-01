SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Legros DN, Boyraz G. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2227716

PMID

37437198

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine college students' perceived mental health and help-seeking behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to determine the roles of campus mental health climate and institutional support on students' help-seeking behaviors and well-being. Participants: The sample included 123 students from a Northeastern United States University.

METHODS: Using a web-based survey and convenience sampling, data were collected in late 2021.

RESULTS: Most participants retrospectively reported a perceived decline in their mental health during the pandemic. Sixty-five percent of the participants reported that they did not receive professional help at a time when they needed it. Both campus mental health climate and institutional support were negatively related to anxiety symptoms. Greater institutional support predicted less social isolation.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the importance of campus climate and support on students' well-being during the pandemic and the need for increasing students' access to mental health care.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; college students; professional psychological help-seeking; social isolation; the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print