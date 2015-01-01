SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gadd N, Hoch JM, McKay C, Tinsley J, Dlugonski D. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/07448481.2023.2230303

37437201

OBJECTIVE: To examine the interaction between high school (HS) sports participation and injury history with current moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) among young adults. Participants: Participants (N = 236) were 18-25 years old, not currently injured, and reported no physical activity limitations.

METHODS: Participants completed online demographic, injury history, and physical activity surveys. A two-way analysis of covariance was used to test the interaction between HS athlete status and previous injury severity on current self-reported MVPA.

RESULTS: Participants were 22.2 ± 2.1 years, primarily White (81.8%) or Asian (6.4%), and female (77.5%). After including body mass index and race as covariates, there was a statistically significant interaction between HS athlete status and previous injury history such that current MVPA was higher among former HS athletes compared to HS recreational/nonathletes when individuals reported no injuries or mild injury severity. MVPA was similar across athlete status groups when participants reported high levels of injury severity.

CONCLUSIONS: Future studies should examine whether young adults who have experienced multiple and/or severe injuries as competitive HS athletes have unique physical activity barriers.


injury severity; Injury frequency; moderate-to-vigorous physical activity; youth athletes

