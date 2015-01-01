|
Kelly K, Gibson M, Chambers R. J. Med. Educ. Curric. Dev. 2023; 10: e23821205231184013.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
37435474
INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking is a widespread public health problem across the United States. In recognition of the incredible need among victims and survivors of human trafficking for longitudinal, trauma-informed care, the Medical Safe Haven (MSH) was developed in 2016 through the Dignity Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento, California, and subsequently expanded to 2 other Dignity Health residency program sites. The MSH program included 3 sessions of trafficking-specific curriculum for resident physicians to prepare them to provide care for MSH patients. The current study aimed to evaluate resident physician learner confidence after participating in the MSH curriculum along with perceptions of the MSH program as a whole upon their graduation.
Language: en
human trafficking; medical education; resident physician education