Abstract

Both natural and man-made dangers cause bodily harm, as well as social, economic and environmental harm. In order to minimise the complications of these threats, proper training and preparedness are crucial. The purpose of this study was to look at the factors that affect how well-trained healthcare volunteers are for natural hazards in Iran. Using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses approach, a systematic review of literature on the factors influencing the training of healthcare volunteers in natural hazard published between 2010 and 2020 was conducted. The Google Scholar search engine, PubMed (Medline and Central), Science Direct and Web of Science databases were searched using both individual and combined key phrases. The Strengthening the Reporting of Observational studies in Epidemiology checklist was used to select and evaluate 592 observational and quasi-experimental articles. Finally, the study comprised 24 papers that satisfied the research criteria and made good use of good technique, sample size and adequate tools for validity and reliability. The most useful variables for disaster preparedness were job self-efficacy, strategic decision-making and quality of work-life, job performance, job motivation, knowledge, awareness and health literacy.



CONTRIBUTION: To avoid calamity, a thorough training program is required. Therefore, the most crucial objectives for health education specialists are to identify the factors that determine disaster preparedness, train volunteers and provide fundamental techniques to reduce natural dangers.

