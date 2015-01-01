Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death globally and a matter of public health concern. Biomedical research on suicide has grown exponentially over the past few decades. Although numerous articles are published on suicide, only some exert significant influence in the evolution of scientific understanding. The number of citations a publication receives are a proxy marker of its impact on the field. Hence we aimed to analyze 100 top-cited articles on suicide till May, 2023, using Google scholar as the search database. These citation classics provide important insights into the historical development and trends in suicide research.

Language: en