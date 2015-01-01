Abstract

The prevention of intimate partner violence (IPV), the most prevalent form of gender-based violence, requires initiatives grounded in the values and norms of members of a given community. As part of an ongoing effort to develop a socioculturally responsive prevention program, we assessed levels of readiness to address IPV in an Asian Indian community in the midwestern USA. Consisting of six focus groups (n = 28), individual interviews (n = 6), and surveys (n = 189) of diverse community leaders and members, the assessment indicated that, while there was only vague awareness of IPV in the community as a whole, some limited segments of the community had a higher degree of readiness to address IPV. Capitalizing on the readiness and commitment of selected individuals, we developed a health communications campaign and implemented it in phases. We discuss methodological issues and lessons learned in assessing community readiness, including implications for study design and future research.

