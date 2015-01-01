Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the past several decades the prevalence of adolescent non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been rising steadily. Understanding the factors associated with NSSI is a critical public health concern. The current study aims to explore the critical factors related to NSSI among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: A systematic literature search was conducted to identify the studies meeting our eligibility criteria (published until June 2022) in PubMed, Web of Science, Science Direct, Springer Link, CNKI, VIP, and Wanfang data. The meta-package of R language was used to perform a meta-analysis to compute the pooled effect (r).



RESULTS: A total of 59 studies were included in this analysis, with a sample size of 192,546. Twenty-four democratic, personal, and social factors were examined in current study. The pooled effect value (r) has revealed that 23 factors are associated with NSSI behaviors among Chinese adolescents. The factor, Internet addiction, has demonstrated the greatest association with NSSI compared to other factors.



CONCLUSION: Consistent with previous studies on adolescent NSSI, findings have demonstrated that a number of demographic, personal, and social factors significantly contribute to NSSI behaviors among Chinese adolescents. Future research on prevention and intervention for adolescent NSSI may benefit from targeting these factors.

