Abstract

HIV and violence among orphans are key measures of vulnerability in low-resource settings. Although Lesotho has the second highest HIV adult prevalence rate (21.1%) in the world, and the prevalence of orphanhood (44.2%) and violence exposure (67.0%) is high, little research exist on orphanhood vulnerabilities for violence and HIV in Lesotho. Using data from 4,408 youth (18-24 years old) from Lesotho's 2018 Violence Against Children and Youth survey, a nationally representative cross-sectional household survey, the study examined associations among orphan status, violence, and HIV and assessed how associations differed by education, sex, and orphan type, using logistic regression. Orphans had higher odds of violence (aOR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.01-1.46) and HIV (aOR, 1.69; 95% CI, 1.24-2.29). Having primary education or less (aOR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.02-2.02), male sex (aOR, 1.74; 95% CI, 1.27-2.36), and being a paternal orphan (aOR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.14-1.80) were significant interaction terms for violence. Orphans who completed primary school or less (aOR, 1.61; 95% CI, 1.09-2.39), female (aOR, 3.08; 95% CI, 2.14-4.42) and double orphans (aOR, 2.54; 95% CI, 1.56-4.13) had higher odds of HIV. These relationships highlight the importance of comprehensive strategies to support education and family strengthening for orphans as core violence and HIV prevention efforts.

Language: en