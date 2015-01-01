Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lateral ankle sprain (LAS) is the most common sports-related injury. However, there are currently no published evidence-based criteria to guide the patient's return to sport (RTS) and this decision is generally time-based. The aim of this study was to assess the psychometric properties of a new score (Ankle-GO) and its predictive ability for RTS at the same level of play after LAS.



HYPOTHESIS: The Ankle-GO is robust for discriminating and predicting RTS outcomes.



STUDY DESIGN: Prospective diagnostic study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 2.



METHODS: The Ankle-GO was administered to 30 healthy participants and 64 patients at 2 and 4 months after LAS. The score was calculated as the sum of 6 tests for a maximum of 25 points. Construct validity, internal consistency, discriminant validity, and test-retest reliability were used to validate the score. The predictive value for the RTS was also validated based on the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve.



RESULTS: The internal consistency of the score was good (Cronbach's alpha coefficient of 0.79) with no ceiling or floor effect. Test-retest reliability was excellent (intraclass coefficient correlation = 0.99) with a minimum detectable change of 1.2 points. The 2-month scores were significantly lower than 4-month and control group scores (7.7 ± 4, 13.9 ± 4.6, and 19.6 ± 3.4 points, respectively, P < 0.01). Ankle-GO values were also significantly higher in patients who returned to their preinjury level at 4 months compared with those who did not (P < 0.01). The predictive value of the 2-month Ankle-GO score was fair for a RTS at the same or higher than preinjury level at 4 months (area under ROC curve, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.65-0.89; P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: The Ankle-GO appears to be a valid and robust score for clinicians to predict and discriminate RTS in patients after LAS.



CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Ankle-GO is the first objective score to help in the decision-making of the RTS after LAS. At 2 months, patients with an Ankle-GO score <8 points are unlikely to RTS at the same preinjury level.

