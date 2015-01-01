|
Citation
de Bont-van der Zande SAJ, Witteman CLM, Grootens KP, van der Heijden PT. Tijdschr. Psychiatr. 2023; 65(5): 291-296.
Vernacular Title
Gevaarlijk of hulpbehoevend? Professionele oordelen over personen met onbegrepen gedrag
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Uitgeverij de Tijdstroom)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37434565
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The number of police reports about nuisance caused by ‘confused persons’ in the Netherlands has been increasing for years. Psychological problems are suspected in a significant amount of the persons concerned. Stigmatization of these persons as dangerous and violent can influence the decision to send someone into mental healthcare or the judicial system.
Language: nl
Keywords
Humans; Environment; Hallucinations; *Judgment; *Police; Confusion