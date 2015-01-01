Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of police reports about nuisance caused by ‘confused persons’ in the Netherlands has been increasing for years. Psychological problems are suspected in a significant amount of the persons concerned. Stigmatization of these persons as dangerous and violent can influence the decision to send someone into mental healthcare or the judicial system.



AIM: To investigate initial judgment of a person with confused behavior in a public place by police officers and mental healthcare providers.



METHOD: Police officers (n = 53) and mental healthcare providers (n = 78) were presented footage of a person with agitated, hallucinatory and unpredictable behavior in a park. They were asked to answer a number of questions about this person on an online platform.



RESULTS: Both groups of professionals considered deployment of mental health care more suitable than deployment of the police. Both groups found the person more needy than dangerous. There were no significant differences between the two groups. No relationship was found between judgment and initial decision.



CONCLUSION: Police officers and healthcare providers seem consentient with regard to their first estimation and the approach of the person with confused behavior portrayed by us. Recommendations are made for daily practice and future scientific research.

Language: nl