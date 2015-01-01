Abstract

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic make a significant contribution to the traffic turnaround. Measures to improve the road safety of pedestrians and cyclists are insofar an important building block to a successful sustainable city and traffic planning. The mobility strategy 2035 of the City of Munich includes partial strategies for walking and cycling as well as for road safety, which was confirmed through former city council resolutions on Vision Zero. The most important measures for the comfort and safety of pedestrians are a speed limit of 30 km/h, wide and free sidewalks (without obstacles) and crossing assistance with good visibility conditions. Depending on the local situation, sidewalk extensions, road islands, pedestrian crossings (zebra crossings) and traffic lights with attractive circuit conditions for pedestrians make crossing easier. The comfort and safety of cyclists can be improved with broad cycling paths along the main streets. They should allow the overtaking of cyclists in both directions. At least on side streets, a comprehensive speed limit of 30 km/h is an important issue. One-way streets should be open for oncoming cyclists against the one-way direction. At road crossings and road junctions the visibility of cyclists should be improved with road markings and widened bike lanes and there should be a conflict-free circuit of traffic lights, especially where there is a high percentage of commercial vehicles.



Fuß- und Radverkehr leisten einen wesentlichen Beitrag zur Verkehrswende. Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit von Zufußgehenden und Radfahrenden sind insofern ein wichtiger Baustein für das Gelingen einer zukunftsfähigen Stadt- und Verkehrsplanung. Die Mobilitätstrategie 2035 der Landeshauptstadt (LH) München enthält sowohl Teilstrategien zum Fußverkehr und zum Radverkehr als auch zur Verkehrssicherheit, die schon durch frühere Beschlüsse zur Vision Zero bestärkt wurde. Die wichtigsten Maßnahmen für den Komfort und die Sicherheit des Fußverkehrs sind Tempo 30, breite und freie Gehwege sowie Querungshilfen mit guten Sichtbeziehungen. Je nach Situation erleichtern vorgezogene Gehwege, Mittelinseln, Fußgängerüberwege (Zebrastreifen) und Lichtsignalanlagen (Ampeln) mit attraktiven Schaltungen die Querung. Für den Radverkehr erhöhen breite Radwege oder Radstreifen, an Hauptverkehrsstraßen den Komfort und die Sicherheit. Sie sollten ein sicheres gegenseitiges Überholen der Radfahrenden ermöglichen. Mindestens in Nebenstraßen ist flächendeckend Tempo 30 ein wichtiges Thema. Einbahnstraßen sollten für den gegenläufigen Radverkehr geöffnet sein. An Einmündung und Kreuzungen gilt es, die Sichtbarkeit der Radfahrenden durch Furten und aufgeweitete Radaufstellstreifen zu erhöhen und insbesondere bei einem hohen Lkw-Anteil konfliktfreie Ampelschaltungen vorzusehen.

Language: de