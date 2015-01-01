Abstract

Driving simulator studies are popular means to investigate driving behaviour in a controlled environment and test safety-critical events that would otherwise not be possible in real-world driving conditions. While several factors affect driving performance, driving distraction has been emphasised as a safety-critical issue across the globe. In this context, this study explores the impact of distraction imposed by mobile phone usage, i.e., writing and reading text messages, on driver behaviour. As part of the greater i-DREAMS project, this study uses a car driving simulator experimental design in Germany to investigate driver behaviour under various conditions: (I) monitoring scenario representing normal driving conditions, (II) intervention scenario in which drivers receive fixed timing in-vehicle intervention in case of unsafe driving manoeuvres, and (III) distraction scenario in which drivers receive in-vehicle interventions based on task completion capability, where mobile phone distraction is imposed. Besides, eye-tracking glasses are used to further explore drivers' attention allocation and eye movement behaviour. This research focuses on driver response to risky traffic events (i.e., potential pedestrian collisions, and tailgating) and the impact of distraction on driving performance, by analysing a set of eye movement and driving performance measures of 58 participants. The results reveal a significant change in drivers' gaze patterns during the distraction drives with significantly higher gaze points towards the i-DREAMS intervention display (the utilised advanced driver assistance systems in this study). The overall statistical analysis of driving performance measures suggests nearly similar impacts on driver behaviour during distraction drives; a higher deviation of lateral positioning was noted irrespective of the event risk levels and lower longitudinal acceleration rates were observed for pedestrian collisions and non-critical events during distracted driving.

Language: en