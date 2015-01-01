Abstract

Professional driver education and training has traditionally been used to improve the driving skills of young people with the expectation that they will drive more safely and therefore be less likely to crash. Despite this, much research has failed to find such an effect. The Goals for Driver Education (GDE) is a theoretical framework developed to improve the effectiveness of driver education. The GDE seeks to draw attention to a broader array of factors that may influence the driving of young people and hence increase the scope of what is included in driver education and training. Within the GDE, factors affecting driving and driver education are grouped into combinations of four hierarchical levels that represent influences on driving at increasing levels of abstraction (GDE level 1: Vehicle manoeuvring; GDE level 2: Mastery of traffic situations; GDE level 3: Goals and contexts of driving; GDE level 4: Goals for life and skills for living) and three types of individual competencies (Knowledge and skills; Risk-increasing factors; Self-evaluation skills). However, to date there have been few, if any, attempts to operationalise the GDE in a quantitative way. In response, the Perceptions of Driver Education Scale (PDES) was developed to gain an understanding of what two important stakeholder groups in the driver education and training ecosystem perceived to be important to be taught to novice drivers. Understanding these perceptions may lead to greater acceptance of the driver education and training that is designed and make it more effective. Following rigorous scale development procedures, thirty-five items were developed a priori using expert opinion and deployed, via an online survey, to a sample of parents of novice drivers (N = 518) and a separate sample of novice drivers (N = 247), both from Queensland, Australia. Exploratory Factor Analysis was performed on the parent responses and Confirmatory Factor Analysis was performed using the novice driver responses. A 29-item 9 factor solution was judged to be the best fit with the overall scale and each of the factors displaying strong levels of internal consistency. The 9 factors cover most hierarchical level and competency combinations, although removal of items meant that there is no representation concerning perceptions of Self-evaluation skills related to Level 3: Goals and contexts of driving within the PDES. Overall, the PDES is a valid and reliable instrument for investigating the aspects of driver education and training that are perceived as important by novice drivers and parents. The scale may also be applicable for use with other stakeholder groups and could also be used to evaluate pre-existing driver education and training programs.

