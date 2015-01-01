Abstract

In agrarian countries, several pesticides are used on a large scale to preserve grains. However, oftentimes, the very people using it are not aware of their harmful effects. Some pesticides produce toxic gases, which can cause poisoning by inhalation. With no specific antidotes and limited data on the benefit of therapeutic interventions, such poisonings can lead to fatalities. This case report discusses the death of an apparently healthy, 6-year-old boy who presented with multiple episodes of vomiting and loose stools and was declared dead on arrival to the hospital. His other siblings and the parents also experienced similar symptoms but survived. Further investigation revealed that the family lived in a closed, poorly ventilated room adjacent to a granary where their landlord stored grains with pesticides for the purpose of preservation. However, during rainy season, moisture came into contact with the grains and toxic gases were released. The family was exposed to these gases through a small window in the living room, proving fatal to one member of the family. This article suggests that phosphine gas was liberated from an aluminum phosphide pesticide and emphasizes the need for improved knowledge, recognition, prevention, and management in such scenario.

