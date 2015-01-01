Abstract

The interaction of the three-point seat belt with the occupant, particularly the lap belt with the pelvis, is affected by a multitude of intrinsic and extrinsic factors, including the torso recline angle, lap belt angle, and occupant body mass index (BMI). While field data analyses have shown the strong safety benefit for seat belt use regardless of occupant size or crash direction, the term "submarining" historically has been used to describe a scenario in which the lap belt loads the abdominal soft tissue and organs, superior and posterior to the pelvic bone. While contemporary restraint systems work to effectively address the risk of submarining in occupants properly seated and properly belted, scenarios in which the lap belt may not properly engage the load-bearing pelvis remain. These scenarios, including a reclined torso angle or shallow lap belt angle, require further study. In this research study, eight non-injurious seated belt pull tests were conducted on two constrained whole-body cadavers of above-normal BMI (≥ 25 kg/m(2)) with controlled variation of torso and lap belt-pelvis angles. Test factors affecting belt engagement with the pelvis were identified for each subject. Belt engagement was largely affected by the initial placement of the lap belt. The initial belt placement was affected by the torso angle which influenced the distribution of the abdominal soft tissue. The belt disengagement thresholds differed between subjects due to the inter-subject differences in soft tissue distribution, which affected the lap belt kinematics relative to the pelvis. In addition to improving the understanding of this particular submarining mechanism, this study provides a dataset for future validation of human body model soft tissue deformation response from lap belt loading.

