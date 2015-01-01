SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Greene A, Korchmaros JD. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01159-1

PMID

37439969

Abstract

Translating research to behavioral healthcare practice is vital for improving treatment impact but can be challenging. Current and lifetime histories of trauma need to be considered in behavioral healthcare provision as they can significantly affect an individual's treatment experience. This article provides guidance on how to utilize research findings regarding trauma prevalence and experiences of women who have substance use disorder and who are homeless or near homeless to help guide responsive healthcare and treatment in practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Mental health; Substance use; Homelessness; Research to practice; Treatment implications

